Man Who Recorded Ahmaud Arbery's Death Arrested On Felony Charges

William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment after recording the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

On Thursday, Georgia's Bureau of Investigation arrested 50-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. after he filmed two men shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery in February.

The bureau charged Bryan with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery's family attorney has recently called for Bryan to be arrested, along with Gregory and Travis McMichael, who who are seen pursuing Arbery in Bryan's video. The McMichaels were arrested on May 8.

Contains footage from CNN.

Additional reporting by Russ Bynum of The Associated Press.