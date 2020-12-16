Myon Burrell Released From Prison After 18 Years

34-year-old Myon Burrell was released hours after the Minnesota board of pardons voted to change his sentence to 20 years.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A crowd of people cheering outside a state prison in Minneapolis last night.

34-year-old Myon Burrell was released hours after the Minnesota board of pardons voted to change his sentence to 20 years.

The decision comes after he was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager for a murder case.

But recent investigative reports raised questions about the police investigation in 2002 – where an 11-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in her home.