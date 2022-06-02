Man Reflects On Act Of Kindness After Uvalde, Texas Shooting

"I think that both sides right now are looking at mental health and gun control and no one is looking at the pain," Aaron Stark says.

As the investigation in Uvalde, Texas continues, some unique perspectives come to light.

One man tells his story from 1996, when he contemplated a school shooting as a teenager, but he didn't go through with it. Instead, an act of kindness changed his life.

Additionally, in 2018 he started the Facebook page "YouAreNotAlone." It has provided a support system for many who have come forward with stories of pain, abuse, and thoughts of suicide.

Aaron Stark shares his story with Newsy.