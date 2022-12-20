Man Pleads Guilty For Threatening To Kill CDC Head Walensky, Fauci

The CDC Is Restructuring Its Agency Amid Public Criticism
The CDC is now changing how it releases information to the public due to recent criticism from Americans.LEARN MORE
Robert Wiser Bates threatened to kill CDC Head Rochelle Walensky in voicemails left at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, court records show.
A Mississippi man who threatened to kill Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, threatened to kill Walensky in voicemails left in July 2021 at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, court records said.
The CDC is now changing how it releases information to the public due to recent criticism from Americans.LEARN MORE
Bates admitted to making the threatening calls in an interview with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca. He also said he would kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president.
In August, a West Virginia man was sentenced to three years in federal prison after he sent emails threatening Fauci and another federal health official for talking about the coronavirus and efforts to prevent its spread.
Bates is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney says he agreed to extradition because he wants to make right by FTX customers.By Rebecca Blackwell / AP
The Jan. 6 House committee placed blame on Trump for the insurrection and reiterated key evidence it has acquired in its investigation.By Jon Elswick / AP
The verdict Monday following a monthlong trial represents a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure.By John Minchillo / AP
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the flight, which had to make an emergency landing due to numerous injuries on board.By Courtesy of Jazmin Bitanga via AP
Two psychology professors break down why some people wait until the last minute to buy holiday gifts for their loved ones.By Michael Dwyer / AP
76 people have now been rescued, five have been found dead and 24 others are still unaccounted for, according to Thai Navy officials.By Royal Thai Navy via AP