Man Pictured In Pelosi's Office During Capitol Riot Arrested

Authorities have arrested the man who was photographed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Capitol riot.

60-year-old Richard Barnett was taken into custody in Arkansas today on federal charges related to the riot.

Here he is speaking to a reporter for the New York Times:

"I didn't steal it. I bled on it. Because they were (expletive) macing me. And I couldn't (expletive) see. And so I figured, well, I'm in her office. I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on their desk, even though she isn't (expletive) worth it."