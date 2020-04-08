French Authorities Charge Man In Knife Attack With Terrorism, Murder

The unnamed suspect killed two people and wounded five others at a shopping mall in the southeastern town of Romans-sur-Isére on Saturday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A French man who went on a stabbing spree Saturday has been charged with terrorism offenses and murder, Reuters reports.

The unnamed suspect killed two people and wounded five others at a French shopping mall in the southeastern town of Romans-sur-Isére.

As Newsy has previously reported, the suspect identified himself as a Sundanese man and was praying in Arabic as he was arrested. Police say a search of his home showed documents criticizing France as a "country of unbelievers."

Reuters reports that French authorities believe the 33-year-old suspect probably acted alone and was not working with any terrorist organization.