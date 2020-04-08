WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

French Authorities Charge Man In Knife Attack With Terrorism, Murder

SMS
French Authorities Charge Man In Knife Attack With Terrorism, Murder
By Johannah Grenaway
By Johannah Grenaway
April 8, 2020
April 8, 2020
The unnamed suspect killed two people and wounded five others at a shopping mall in the southeastern town of Romans-sur-Isére on Saturday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A French man who went on a stabbing spree Saturday has been charged with terrorism offenses and murder, Reuters reports.

The unnamed suspect killed two people and wounded five others at a French shopping mall in the southeastern town of Romans-sur-Isére. 

As Newsy has previously reported, the suspect identified himself as a Sundanese man and was praying in Arabic as he was arrested. Police say a search of his home showed documents criticizing France as a "country of unbelievers."

Reuters reports that French authorities believe the 33-year-old suspect probably acted alone and was not working with any terrorist organization.

SMS