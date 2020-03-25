Malaysia Glove Factories Reportedly Operating At Half Capacity

The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association said a government-mandated lockdown is forcing factories to work at half capacity.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Medical glove factories in Malaysia are reportedly operating with only 50% of their employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase demand for their products.

According to multiple reports, the Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association said a government-mandated lockdown is forcing factories to work at half capacity. The organization warned this could cause a chronic shortage in gloves when they're needed most.

Malaysia is hands down the biggest medical glove supplier in the world. The Associated Press says the country produces as many as three out of four gloves on the market.

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association is asking for the government for an exception to help resolve a global shortage of gloves for healthcare workers.

Contains footage from CNN.