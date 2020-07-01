Breaking Waves

Newsy, in partnership with Marie Claire, follows the women competing for a spot on the first-ever U.S. Olympic surf team.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Going into the final event of the 2019 surf season, Americans held the three top spots in women’s world championship standings. But only two of them can qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games where, after a century of trying, the sport is finally making its Olympic debut.

With unique access, we follow Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson and Caroline Marks as they compete for Olympic berths — a drama-filled race to Tokyo that touches on the ascendance of the sport, the fight for gender equality and the joys, as well as pressures, of being the best surfers in the world.