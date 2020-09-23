Maker Of Uncle Ben's Picks New Name

Mars will also change the logo to add a nod toward racial equality.

And the maker of Uncle Ben's rice products announced their pick for a new name: "Ben's Original."

Mars will also change the logo. All to create a more inclusive brand with a nod toward racial equality.

"Ben's Original" will have the same blue font and orange packaging.

You won't see it on your store shelves until 2021.

Other brands rethinking their names include Aunt Jemima, Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat.