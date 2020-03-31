More Major Retailers Furlough Workers

Gap, Kohl's and J.C. Penney join Macy's and other major chains in sending most of their workers home for now.

Major retailers forced to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic are now furloughing tens of thousands of workers.

Kohl's announced it's furloughing 85,000 store employees, distribution center associates and some corporate workers as it continues its scaled back operations.

Gap is furloughing more than 80,000 employees to reduce expenses. Furloughed workers won't be paid but can keep their benefits.

J.C. Penney is furloughing additional staff. Starting April 2, the majority of its hourly store associates will start staying home; on April 5, some corporate staff will, too.

And Newsy recently reported that Macy's is furloughing the majority of its 125,000 workers.

