Roy Horn Of Magic Duo Siegfried And Roy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

He tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Roy Horn — half of the magic duo Siegfried and Roy — has died at 75 of complications from COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus last week.

Horn preformed magic and animal acts with his friend Siegfried Fischbacher for decades, until Horn was critically injured by a white tiger in 2003. The duo started their career in Europe, eventually finding a 40-year home in Las Vegas.

Fischbacher said in a statement, "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Horn is survived by his brother.