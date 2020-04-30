Macy's Plans To Reopen All Its Stores Over The Next 6 Weeks

Sixty-eight stores in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee will be open Monday.

Macy's is reopening 68 stores on Monday after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be operating at reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said those stores are in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, where social distancing guidelines are easing.

The reopened locations will take steps to safeguard workers' and customers' health, including 6-foot separations and plexiglass barriers at cash registers. Employees will have their temperatures taken before work and wear masks in the store. As for customers, there won't be as many fitting rooms, and some items like bras won't be allowed to be tried on. Anything a customer does try on will be held for 24 hours before it goes back to the rack.

If all goes well with easing restrictions across the country, Macy's CEO said he expects all of the chain's nearly 800 U.S. stores could be reopened over the next six weeks.

The next round of openings will start May 11 and include 50 stores.