Lufthansa To Cut 22,000 Jobs Amid The Pandemic

The German airline group employs around 137,000 people. That means it'll be eliminating 16% of its workforce.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Lufthansa plans to cut 22,000 full-time jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to reduce demand for air travel.

The German airline group said in its latest quarterly report that it employs around 137,000 people. That means it'll be eliminating 16% of its workforce.

Lufthansa predicts its business will be slow to recover from the pandemic and therefore plans to operate 100 fewer planes. It said about half of the jobs cut will be in Germany.

Lufthansa grounded almost all of its fleet back in March over the coronavirus and has since made more than half of its employees work shorter hours.

Lufthansa agreed last month to a $10 billion bailout deal that would give the German government a 20% stake in the company. Although the airline's supervisory board has already signed off on the deal, its existing shareholders as well as the European Commission still need to give their approval.

Contains footage from CNN.