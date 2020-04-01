Lufthansa Puts Thousands Of Workers On Reduced Hours

The German airline said in a press release at least 27,000 of its 35,000 employees will be put on those reduced hours.

Tens of thousands of Lufthansa employees will work shorter hours as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact air travel.

The German airline said in a press release at least 27,000 of its 35,000 employees will be put on those reduced hours. The changes will affect ground and cabin employees. A separate agreement with Lufthansa's pilots is still in the works.

But even with shorter hours, employees still get most of their pay, thanks to a government program designed to help companies keep workers during a temporary shutdown that's out of their control.

Lufthansa also said its top managers and board members will go without part of their pay for at least six months to help the airline deal with the financial impacts of the ongoing pandemic.