Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

One of the officers connected to Breonna Taylor's shooting is suing Taylor's boyfriend.

Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly filed a civil suit against Kenneth Walker accusing him of battery, assault and causing emotional distress.

The lawsuit alleges Walker shot Mattingly in the leg the night officers entered Taylor's apartment while serving a search warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found in the home.

Walker has said he thought the officers were intruders.

In a statement to several news outlets, Walker's attorney called the lawsuit a "baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny."