Louisiana Trooper Involved In Ronald Greene Case Dies In Crash

Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth crashed his car on the highway just hours after learning he'd be fired for his role in the original incident.

A Louisiana state trooper involved in a case where a Black man died in policy custody is now dead himself.

Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth crashed his car on the highway early Monday just hours after learning he'd be fired for his role in the original incident.

Police haven't released any details about what happened in that crash.

Hollingsworth was involved in the arrest of Ronald Greene in May 2019.

Police initially said Greene died after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in northern Louisiana.

But Greene's family says there wasn't that much damage to the car... and officers used excessive force, including using a stun gun on him three times.

Louisiana State Police have declined to release any body-camera footage or records of Greene's interaction with the troopers, citing ongoing investigations.