Postmaster General Announces Postal System Will Remain For Election

That means no changed post office hours, no moving blue collection boxes and no removing of mail sorting machines until after the election.

In a statement Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a blanket suspension.

DeJoy also assured Americans the Postal Service could handle the influx of election mail expected in the coming months.

Still, Congress and much of the public are skeptical of DeJoy and his ability to handle the agency.