Los Angeles Setting Up Vaccine Site For Teachers

Educators in the county's largest school district have demanded access to the vaccine.

A huge conversation is happening across the country: should teachers get vaccinated before returning to in-person learning?

Los Angeles County is setting up a COVID vaccination site specifically for teachers.

Over 10,000 people per day could receive vaccines at this new site which is being set up at SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Rams play.

Right now teachers and other school employees have to be at least 65 years old in order to get vaccinated in the county.

But the county's public health director said all teachers will likely be allowed to start getting vaccinated March 1.