Los Angeles School District Strikes Deal With Teachers

The agreement aims to get students back in classrooms next month.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Getting kids back in school in-person has been a major topic throughout the pandemic.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a deal with its teachers union to do just that.

Under the plan, elementary and preschool students would begin in-person learning in mid-April. Secondary students would go back at the end of April. Schools will follow a hybrid learning plan.

The agreement is contingent on teacher vaccinations and other safety measures and it has to be approved by the school board and teachers union members.