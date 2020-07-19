Los Angeles Mayor Says City May Be "On The Brink" Of Shutdown

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the solution to defeating the virus isn't just business closures but "also what we do individually."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As coronavirus cases surge across the country, some local governments are moving towards more restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city may be "on the brink" of issuing another stay-at-home order. Cases in Los Angeles Country have surpassed 153,000.

California recently shut down restaurants, bars and movie theaters, again. An L.A. County, a survey found about half of all bars and a third of restaurants had ignored social distancing guidelines.

Garcetti said although Los Angeles may be headed towards another round of stay-at-home orders, "mayors have no control over what opens up and doesn't" and called for help from Washington. He also asked city residents to take personal responsibility, saying, “It’s not just what’s opened and closed. It’s also about what we do individually."

According to the state's Department of Public Health, single-day cases of coronavirus have averaged about 9,127 over the last week. Cases of coronavirus have surpassed 380,000 for the state.

Contains footage from CNN.