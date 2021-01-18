WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Los Angeles County Surpasses 1M COVID Cases

By Eliana Moreno
January 18, 2021
Los Angeles County is the first county to surpass 1 million known cases of the coronavirus.

While 1 million is just one-tenth of the county's population, officials say the number of people who have been infected is likely around one-third, because many people have had COVID without knowing it.

L.A. County saw nearly 14,700 new cases Saturday and 253 deaths.

7,600 people are hospitalized and about 22% of those people are in the ICU.

