Los Angeles County Bans Outdoor Dining

Let's move to Los Angeles County, where a ban on outdoor dining at restaurants goes into effect today.

The California Restaurant Association asked to block this order, but it was denied by a judge.

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants must move to take-out only for at least three weeks or until COVID cases start going down.

One restaurant owner says the new rules are concerning, especially ahead of the holiday season.

"I mean when you can't feed your family, if you lost your job you would think that was cruel if you couldn't provide food for your family at Christmas or a Christmas tree, I mean these things, it's cruel."

California is seeing some of its highest case counts since the beginning of the pandemic. L.A. County saw the highest number of COVID deaths yesterday in more than two months.