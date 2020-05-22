Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Loughlin would serve two months in prison and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, would serve five months.

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty in connection to the college admissions scandal.

Under the plea deal, Loughlin would serve two months and Giannulli would serve five months. Loughlin would pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while her husband would pay $250,000 and perform 250 hours of community service. The deal still has to be approved by a judge.

Prosecutors say the couple agreed to pay $500,000 to get their daughters fraudulently recruited as athletes by the University of Southern California.

Earlier this month, the judge rejected a bid to dismiss charges after the defendants accused prosecutors of "extraordinary misconduct."

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21. They're among two dozen parents who have pleaded guilty so far. Some of those parents have had their prison sentences delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while others have been released early.