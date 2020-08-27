Lord And Taylor Closing All Stores

The retail company filed for bankruptcy protections earlier this month.

Lord and Taylor is closing all 38 of its remaining stores.

A liquidation sale is planned.

The news comes just weeks after the retail company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It originally tried to keep a handful of locations open but says it made more financial sense to close all of them

Lord and Taylor was the first department store to be established in the U.S.

It has been around for nearly 200 years.