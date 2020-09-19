London Protesters Rally Against Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he may enforce stricter virus restrictions including curfews and banning household visits.

Protests erupted in London Saturday against new COVID-19 restrictions as cases are surging again across Europe.

Hundreds of people gathered at the "Resist and Act for Freedom" rally where some clashed with officers and many were without masks. They were protesting virus restrictions.

For the last couple of weeks, cases of COVID-19 have spiked, across Europe. The World Health Organization said last week, cases are higher there now than the peak at the beginning of the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. was experiencing a "second wave" of the virus.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city may impose some restrictive measures already in place in parts of the U.K. Those may include curfews, closing bars early and banning household visits.

Some local governments have even limited social gatherings to 10 people or fewer – a measure that's reminiscent to the early days of the pandemic.

The U.K. has seen nearly 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Contains footage from CNN.