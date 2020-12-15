List Of U.S. Government Agency Cyberattacks Grows

SolarWinds, the maker of the software targeted in the attack says thousands of its customers were also affected by the attack.

The list of government agencies targeted during a massive cyberattack is growing.

The hack, which officials believe came from Russia, has affected the Departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Commerce and possibly more.

SolarWinds, the maker of the software targeted in the attack, says about 18,000 of its 300,000 customers may have been affected.

Russia has denied perpetrating the attack.