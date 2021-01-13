Lisa Montgomery Is First Woman Executed Since 1953

January 13, 2021
Montgomery was the 11th prisoner to receive a lethal injection since July.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
The U.S. has carried out its first execution of a woman inmate in nearly 70 years.
Lisa Montgomery died early this morning at a federal prison in Indiana.
She was the 11th prisoner to receive a lethal injection since July.
That's after the Trump administration resumed federal executions after 17 years without one in the U.S.
Montgomery was in prison for killing a pregnant woman in Missouri and removing the baby from her womb.
Biden has said he plans to end the federal death penalty when he takes office.