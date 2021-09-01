Life In Kabul, Afghanistan Now That American Troops Have Left

Taliban leaders insist they have no ill intentions and want to cooperate with other countries but many Afghans are skeptical of the days ahead.

Now that all troops are gone, video is emerging of a new life on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan – like Taliban fighters wearing what appear to be U.S. military uniforms after conducting a full sweep of a hangar used by U.S. troops.

One journalist in Kabul tells CNN what life is like with a new government in charge.

"They said that they had defeated the biggest superpower in the world and it was a warning to other countries that now they know what's going to happen to them if they're going to interfere in Afghan affairs," Nagieb Khaja of TV2 Denmark said.

"But at the same time, they were also reassuring the international community that they had no ill intentions. They were saying that they wanted to cooperate with other countries, invite people, civilians to come to their country, invest in the country and travel the country at first. So it was a kind of two way communication."

Still, there were many Afghans who tried desperately to escape Taliban rule but watched hopelessly as the last military plane flew out of Kabul.