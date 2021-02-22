WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Former NYPD Officer Claims FBI Responsible For Malcolm X's Death

By Newsy Staff
February 22, 2021
A letter written by a former NYPD officer reveals details about the night Malcolm X was killed.
Malcolm X's daughters released a letter this weekend claiming the FBI and the New York Police Department played a role in killing the civil rights leader.

Sunday marked 56 years since Malcolm X was assassinated.

The letter was written by Raymond Wood, a former NYPD undercover officer.

Wood said before he died that the FBI and NYPD were behind the murder, saying he was ordered to make sure Malcolm X didn't have door security the night he was killed.

Three men were sentenced to life in prison in the case. Two of them have denied being involved. 

