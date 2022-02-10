LEGO Is Paying Tribute To The Spice Girls With New Set

The Spice Girls now join multiple pop culture icons who have been commemorated by the official LEGO company.

LEGO is paying tribute to one of the most iconic British bands in music history — the Spice Girls!

The multi-platinum icons first debuted in 1996 with "Spice," which holds the record for the best-selling album by a girl group.

On Wednesday, LEGO announced an official tribute set to the band, which includes all five members — Baby, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Posh — in some of their famous outfits.

The Spice Girls now join other pop culture icons like Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles and Elvis in official LEGO commemoration. But unofficially, people have gotten a little creative.

From Freddie Mercury to Prince to Daft Punk, fans have recreated the music industry's greatest stars brick by brick.

For Spice Girl superfans, the official LEGO set — which comes out March 1 for $50 — is just another tribute to the group that defined "girl power" for an entire generation.

The band earned $78 million from their 2019 reunion tour, which featured just four of the original five members. And Mel B, better known as Scary Spice, is already teasing a 2023 comeback.