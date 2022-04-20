Legal Cannabis Market Expected To Reach $130M On 4/20 Holiday

Legal cannabis sales are expected to be 16% higher than one year ago.

According to the enterprise software company Akerna, legal marijuana sales are expected to hit $130 million on Wednesday alone. That's 16% higher than the 4/20 holiday last year.

Related Story The Road To Legal Marijuana

Sales over the past six days are expected to be over $400 million. That equates to Iowa's total alcohol sales in all of 2021.

According to Akerna, the most popular age groups buying legal cannabis are 30- to 40-year-olds — with those under 30 not far behind.