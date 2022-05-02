Leaked Majority Opinion Shows Supreme Court May Overturn Roe v. Wade

A draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion obtained by Politico and not independently verified by Newsy suggests the court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion obtained by Politico says the court is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights.

As of Monday evening, Newsy has not been able to independently confirm the information in the purported leak. The court has not responded to Newsy's request for comment. It is possible the decision could change by the time the court makes a formal decision, because drafts don't necessarily reflect the final will of the court.

A number of people gathered Monday evening outside the Supreme Court. Barricades along the steps in front of the court building were put out just after news of the leak broke.

Laura McNeal, a legal lecturer at Columbia University and a professor of law at the University of Louisville, speaks with Newsy about the unprecedented nature of a potential leak from the Supreme Court.





This is a developing story. Stay with Newsy for additional updates.