G-7 Summit Wraps Up With Pledges on COVID, Economic Initiatives

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the harmony among the Group of Seven nations leaders as they wrapped up their three-day summit on Sunday.

The leaders pledged to share more than 1 billion COVID vaccine doses with poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to back a minimum tax on multinational firms.

They also agreed to challenge China’s "non-market economic practices" and call out Beijing for human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

President Joe Biden said the U.S. had restored its presence on the world stage after "an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting" at the Group of Seven summit.

"I conveyed to each of my G-7 counterparts that the United States is going to do our part. America is back at the table," he said. "A lack of participation in the past and full engagement was noticed significantly – not only by the leaders of those countries, but by the people in the G-7 countries. America is back and in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply-held values."

