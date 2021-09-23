Leaders Address Vaccine Inequity At U.N. General Assembly

Several wealthy nations, including the U.S., have pledged to donate doses but distribution has been slow.

Making the coronavirus vaccine more accessible to poorer countries took center stage at the UN General Assembly today.

Several world leaders -- especially leaders of African nations -- gave speeches highlighting the inequity of COVID vaccine distribution.

Some voiced support for a proposal that would temporarily waive intellectual property rights so that more countries can produce their own vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, only 15 percent of promised vaccine donations have been delivered.