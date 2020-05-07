LAX To Require All Travelers To Wear Face Masks

The new policy will take effect Monday.

Anyone traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport will be required to wear some sort of face covering starting Monday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Wednesday. That's the same day local government officials laid out their plan for easing stay-at-home orders put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 88 million travelers passed through LAX in 2019, making it the busiest airport in the country so far to implement a face mask rule.

Meanwhile, all major U.S. airlines have already changed their policies to require their crew members and passengers wear protective face coverings on their flights. And Reuters reports the TSA is considering making face masks mandatory for all travelers passing through its airport checkpoints.

In general, the coronavirus has resulted in fewer and fewer people traveling on planes. Airports Council International now predicts airports around the world will see a decline of more than 4.6 billion passengers in 2020 — causing revenues to slump by about $97 billion.