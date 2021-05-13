Attorneys For Ex-Officers Allege Witness Coercion In George Floyd Case

Defense attorneys for former Minneapolis officers allege medical examiner was forced to include "neck compression" in report.

Pre-trial motions are set to take place today in Minnesota for the three other officers charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of George Floyd.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao waived their right to appear at Thursday's hearing.

Their attorneys are expected to request that prosecutors be sanctioned in their trial.

They say information was leaked about Derek Chauvin's intent to plead guilty a year ago.

They also say information about witness coercion wasn't disclosed — alleging the Hennepin County medical examiner was forced to include "neck compression" in his findings for the Chauvin trial.

Attorney General Keith Ellison denies claims of a leak and did not comment on the alleged coercion.