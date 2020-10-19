Lawsuit Over Robert E. Lee Statue Goes To Trial In Virginia

The statue became the center of attention following protests over racial injustice this summer.

A lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond is going to trial.

The statue became the center of attention following protests over racial injustice this summer. In June, the governor ordered the statue be taken down.

But a group of people who live near the monument filed a lawsuit to block its removal.

Other statues of Confederate military members have already been removed along Richmond's Monument Avenue.

The statue of Lee, which is owned by the state, is the last one standing.

Contains footage from CNN.