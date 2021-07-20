Lawmakers Unveil Bill Spurred By 'Free Britney' Movement

Britney Spears' new attorney says he's fighting 'aggressively' to remove Jamie Spears as her conservator.

Bipartisanship for Britney Spears. A pair of lawmakers – Democrat and Republican – introduced the Free Act.

It would create a roadmap for the pop star and others to ask a judge to replace their conservator or guardian. Under current law you have to prove abuse or fraud to do so.

Spears has called her 13-year-conservatorship "traumatizing," her dad "abusive."

Her new attorney says he's fighting "aggressively" to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator.