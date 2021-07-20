Lawmakers Unveil Bill Spurred By 'Free Britney' Movement

By Newsy Staff
July 20, 2021
Britney Spears' new attorney says he's fighting 'aggressively' to remove Jamie Spears as her conservator.
Bipartisanship for Britney Spears. A pair of lawmakers – Democrat and Republican – introduced the Free Act.  

It would create a roadmap for the pop star and others to ask a judge to replace their conservator or guardian. Under current law you have to prove abuse or fraud to do so.

Spears has called her 13-year-conservatorship "traumatizing," her dad "abusive."

Her new attorney says he's fighting "aggressively" to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator. 

