Lawmakers Unveil $908 Billion COVID-19 Relief Package

A bipartisan group of lawmakers laid out the details of a $908 billion coronavirus relief deal. But the big question is: can it get approval from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell before Christmas?

"To everybody that's watching First of all, make sure that you understand bipartisanship and compromise is alive and well in Washington."

"First of all, let me say that I think we've had a Christmas miracle occurred in Washington.

We have worked night and day for over a month, literally on Thanksgiving Day with Texts, conference calls, and zooms.

The two-part bill includes $748 billion in aid for people who are unemployed, struggling businesses, and vaccine distribution. $160 billion would go to state and local aid. This bipartisan package does not include direct payments to Americans.