Lawmakers Screened Before Entering House Chamber

Metal detectors have been placed in some of the entrances to the House.

Members of the House will now be screened when entering before they enter the House Chamber.

The new policy was announced by the House's acting Sergeant at Arms.

He said the added security is to make sure they are in compliance with the Capitol Police Board regulations.

Several Republican members were seen complaining about the metal detectors, and some just went around them.