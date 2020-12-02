Lawmakers Introduce $908B COVID Relief Bill

The package is smaller than both Democrats' and Republicans' previous proposals.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As COVID cases rise and states consider new restrictions, a group of lawmakers has introduced a bill that offers some economic relief.

The package is valued at $908 billion, smaller than both Democrats' and Republicans' previous proposals.

But a comprehensive COVID relief bill hasn't passed both chambers of Congress since last spring. And lawmakers say it's time to act.

"I came here with the notion that I'm hearing from Virginians and somebody used it and I'm using their term," said Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. "It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge."