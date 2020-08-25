Hurricane Laura Strengthens As It Heads Toward U.S. Gulf Coast

The storm reached hurricane status Tuesday morning and is supposed to make landfall Wednesday near southern Louisiana or the east Texas coastline.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Lauren Magarino: "One storm Marco has weakened after making landfall just off Louisiana. Meanwhile, evacuations are underway and a hurricane watch is in effect as Laura has strengthened into a hurricane as it heads for the U. S."

"Newsy's Katherine Biek joins us with the latest details and how people are preparing."

Katherine Biek: "Well, Lauren, the National Weather Service warned this morning that Hurricane Laura is becoming better organized. It reached hurricane status earlier today and is predicted to make landfall tomorrow near southern Louisiana or the East Texas coastline. So the big question right now is what strength Laura will reached. The National Hurricane Center is predicting the storm will turn into what it calls a major hurricane during landfall. Now that's a Category 3 hurricane or higher. And having seen the damage Laura caused in Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, officials in both Texas and Louisiana have been urging residents to do their part to get ready."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: "Find out what cells here again, you know. But the good news is that we are battle tested and so we are ready to to deal with this. This the situation as well."

Biek: "Now, if the storm it does end up reaching Category 3 status, Laura will rival Hurricane Rita, which struck Louisiana in 2005, leaving widespread damage and killing dozens of people."

Magarino: "I'm curious. Does the pandemic have an effect on storm preparations?"

Biek: "It is. Louisiana's governor actually warned the residents yesterday that this time around, its state-run shelters will not be available because of the coronavirus pandemic. Take a listen."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards: "I will tell you congregant sheltering in COVID it really is a last resort."

"Now shelter sites have been set up in Texas, and public health officials there are urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 before they go to a shelter. And while there, they will have to wear a face mask at all times. Health officials are also suggesting people pack gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer in their hurricane preparedness kits, Lauren."

Magarino: "Newsy's Katherine Biek. Thank you."