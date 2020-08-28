Laura Now A Tropical Depression, Efforts Shift To Recovery

The storm has been downgraded, but it could still pick up strength.

Laura has turned cities into lakes; neighborhoods are in ruins. And almost 900,000 homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast have been left without power. Some could be in the dark for days or weeks. At least six people have died in the U.S.

That's just a snapshot of the devastation left behind by what is now tropical depression Laura, as the focus turns to recovery.

It was the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana — even stronger than Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

Laura moved northeast over Arkansas overnight. It's now a tropical depression, but forecasters warn it could still pick up strength by the time it reaches the Northeast U.S. sometime Saturday.

Contains footage from CNN.