The last surviving soldier who helped liberate the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz died in Germany over the weekend.

David Dushman was a soldier for the Soviet Red Army during World War II.

Following his military career, Dushman went on to become an international fencer.

He also helped train the Soviet Union's women's national fencing team for four decades.

Dushman was 98 years old.