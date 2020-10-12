Lakers Win Championship In Game 6 Against Miami Heat

It's the Lakers' first title since 2010, when the late Kobe Bryant won his final championship with the team.

Fans in Los Angeles are celebrating the Lakers clinching their record-tying 17th NBA championship.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

It's the team's first title since 2010, when the late Kobe Bryant won his final championship.

LeBron James was named the series MVP, collecting his fourth ring with a third team.

James said the restarted season was a huge success.

"We had zero positive tests. We had zero positives tests for as long as we were here, 90-some days, 95 days maybe for myself," James said. "I had a little calendar I was checking off. But on a serious note, no positive tests. That's a success for everybody that was involved."

The NBA paused its season in March due to the pandemic, but resumed it in August, using an isolated campus at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

During play there, the league reported no positive tests of COVID-19.