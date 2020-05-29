Lady Gaga Celebrates New Album With More Coronavirus Relief Aid

The pop superstar teamed up with the delivery app Postmates to donate up to $100,000 to World Central Kitchen.

Lady Gaga is celebrating the release of her new album "Chromatica" by donating to charity.

The pop superstar teamed up with the delivery app Postmates to donate up to $100,000 to World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, the organization is distributing 250,000 fresh meals each day to Americans in dozens of cities. It's also been purchasing meals from local restaurants to help those businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Gaga and Postmates will donate $1 for every order placed on the app from Friday through Sunday. They'll max out at $100,000.

Gaga worked with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization back in April to put on a virtual benefit concert that raised almost $128 million for health care workers and other COVID-19 relief efforts.