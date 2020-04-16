Los Angeles Mayor Says Large Events Likely Won't Resume Until 2021

Mayor Eric Garcetti said large events likely won't resume until there's a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity.

"It's difficult for us to imagine getting together in the thousands anytime soon. So I think we should be prepared for that this year," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The mayor of Los Angeles said the city could hold off on hosting large gatherings like sporting events and concerts until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with CNN, Garcetti said large events likely won't resume until there's a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity.

He added: "We've got many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments."

The coronavirus outbreak has forced major sporting leagues to cancel their seasons and prompted musicians to postpone shows and tours.

But top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said sporting events could make a comeback as soon as this summer — as long as fans aren't in attendance.

Contains footage from CNN.