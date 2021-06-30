L.A. County Recommends Masks Amid Delta Variant Spread

Last week, the World Health Organization called on vaccinated people to continue to wear masks because of the worldwide spread.

One of the perks of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is being able to ditch the mask.

But health officials in Los Angeles County say not so fast. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should still wear one inside or in public areas.

It's because of concerns about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The recommendation in the country's most populated county comes weeks after California lifted the statewide mandate.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is no plan to change the CDC guidelines and is confident in the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know from experience now that the vaccines we are using in this country, do very well against the delta variant. you have to take that variant very seriously It is nothing to just po pooh but it spreads more rapidly from the original virus and cause serious disease," said Dr. Fauci. "For now, CDC recommendations stand and if you are fully vaccinated you are protected and you do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors."

The L.A. County Public Health Department is suggesting people wear masks when inside places like grocery stores and retail and workplaces where people's vaccination statuses are unknown.