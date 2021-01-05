L.A. County Ambulances Rationing Oxygen

L.A. County EMS says patients whose hearts have stopped should not be taken to hospitals.

The situation has been spiraling out of control in Los Angeles despite the country’s second largest city being in lockdown for weeks. Ambulances are now being told not to transport people who don’t seem likely to survive and to start rationing oxygen.

On that ambulance guidance, L.A. County EMS says patients whose hearts have stopped, despite efforts to revive them, should not be taken to hospitals. The county is telling first responders only patients whose levels have dipped below 90% should get oxygen. The moves are being made to ration care.

Once patients get to hospitals, the situation is even more dire.The L.A. Times reports some patients have to wait inside ambulances for up to eight hours—an entire workday just waiting for a spot to open in the ER. On average one person in L.A. County is dying every 10 minutes from COVID.