Kyrgyzstan's President Says He'll Step Down

His announcement came soon after Russia said it would intervene in chaotic post-election protests.

The president of Kyrgyzstan said he's ready to step down once the country has a new cabinet.

Demonstrators say the results of the country's Oct. 4 parliamentary election were fraudulent.

The president declared a state of emergency in the country's capital Tuesday and ordered the military to get the demonstrations "under control."