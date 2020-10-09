WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Kyrgyzstan's President Says He'll Step Down

By Briana Koeneman
October 9, 2020
His announcement came soon after Russia said it would intervene in chaotic post-election protests.
The president of Kyrgyzstan said he's ready to step down once the country has a new cabinet.

Demonstrators say the results of the country's Oct. 4 parliamentary election were fraudulent.

The president declared a state of emergency in the country's capital Tuesday and ordered the military to get the demonstrations "under control."

