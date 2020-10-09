Kyrgyzstan's President Says He'll Step Down

October 9, 2020
His announcement came soon after Russia said it would intervene in chaotic post-election protests.
The president of Kyrgyzstan said he's ready to step down once the country has a new cabinet.
Demonstrators say the results of the country's Oct. 4 parliamentary election were fraudulent.
The president declared a state of emergency in the country's capital Tuesday and ordered the military to get the demonstrations "under control."